Doreen reads some of her 150 plus cards

Aston Court Bupa Care Home appealed for people to send cards to mark Doreen Robins’ milestone on Wednesday.

And the postman was certainly busy as more than 150 people responded, sending card to help mark Doreen's special day.

Home manager Danica Chugh said: "Doreen was absolutely delighted to receive so many cards.

"She was laughing and smiling and was overwhelmed by the kindness."

Doreen on her birthday

"She was telling all her friends about them, over a cup of tea, and received cards from families, schools, everyone.

"It made her feel very special and capped a lovely, busy birthday, with Keen baker and walker Doreen moved to Aston Court four years ago and said: “Reaching 101 is certainly very special."

Danica added: "Doreen is such a jolly lady, who loves the company of others. she's a social butterfly."

Doreen's cards

"She is such a wonderful person, and we wanted to make her day as extra special as possible!”

Aston Court Bupa Care Home welcomes anyone in need of nursing or residential care.