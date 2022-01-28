Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Doreen's overwhelmed by love from Sutton Coldfield people on 101st birthday

By Matthew PanterBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

A care home resident had a 101st birthday to remember thanks to a wonderful response to an appeal for cards.

Doreen reads some of her 150 plus cards
Doreen reads some of her 150 plus cards

Aston Court Bupa Care Home appealed for people to send cards to mark Doreen Robins’ milestone on Wednesday.

And the postman was certainly busy as more than 150 people responded, sending card to help mark Doreen's special day.

Home manager Danica Chugh said: "Doreen was absolutely delighted to receive so many cards.

"She was laughing and smiling and was overwhelmed by the kindness."

Doreen on her birthday

"She was telling all her friends about them, over a cup of tea, and received cards from families, schools, everyone.

"It made her feel very special and capped a lovely, busy birthday, with Keen baker and walker Doreen moved to Aston Court four years ago and said: “Reaching 101 is certainly very special."

Danica added: "Doreen is such a jolly lady, who loves the company of others. she's a social butterfly."

Doreen's cards

"She is such a wonderful person, and we wanted to make her day as extra special as possible!”

Aston Court Bupa Care Home welcomes anyone in need of nursing or residential care.

For further information, please visit bupa.co.uk/care-services

Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News