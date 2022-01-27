The junction of Walmley Road and Hollyfield Road South, Sutton Coldfield. Photo: Google

Two cars collided near the junction of Walmley Road and Hollyfield Road South in Sutton Coldfield at around 11.30am on Wednesday, leading to one mounting the pavement and hitting the woman and baby, who was in a pram.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: "Thankfully the 11-month-old baby was not seriously hurt, but taken to hospital for assessment. The woman is also being treated for injuries to her leg, which are not life-threatening.

"The drivers of the two cars involved remained at the scene to help with our enquiries," the spokeswoman added.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrians on Hollyfield Road South at 11.32am.

"Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the West Midlands Care Team were sent to the scene. On arrival we discovered two pedestrians, a woman and a baby, who had been injured in the incident.

"The woman was treated for serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

"The baby was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further assessment. The car driver was assessed and discharged at the scene."