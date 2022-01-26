Cinema presence is 'critical' as part of Sutton Coldfield leisure needs

Empire, Sutton Coldfield

Cllr Simon Ward was speaking at a full town council meeting last night, as he responded to concerns from residents over the future of the Empire Cinema.

The Empire shut its doors during to the second coronavirus lockdown in November 2020 and has yet to reopen.

Owners then revealed plans to sell off the venue’s car park to developer McCarthy and Stone, which has put plans in to build a 43-apartment retirement complex.

Empire said that was to help fund improvements to the cinema on Maney Corner and has since put in its own proposals to Birmingham City Council for an internal upgrade, including new sofa seats.

But there is still concern, which was voiced by Richard Haynes at Tuesday night's council meeting.

Richard set up a campaign group called Future of Cinema in Sutton Coldfield (FoCiS) and now has a Whatsapp group of more than 100 active members, plus a Facebook page with more than 320.

He said: "There are a lot of people who remain concerned about the future of the Odeon site.

"I, personally, have very fond memories of it and as some members of our group have said: 'The cinema wasn't just a cinema, it was an old friend you went to see regularly, where you got a warm welcome and a cup of tea and a biscuit'.

"Right now it stands dark and unloved and I have been surprised at the response from people who, like me, want to protect the building, which has significant value.

"We all want keep the cinema alive and and not build on the entire car park because we believe that would be the death of the cinema."

Addressing the Town council, he added: "I would ask, is protecting the site which has very important value in terms of heritage, in the council's scope of interests?

"How is the future of the cinema factored into the bigger picture of the town's masterplan?"

Cllr Ward said: "Firstly, I have been impressed by what has come together with your community group, it reminds me of FOLIO.

"The masterplan is not just about new buildings but heritage as well.

"We have some special buildings including the cinema and those buildings have an important place and part to play in the community of the town.

"Having a cinema, which is a pull for people to come and spend time and money for leisure time, is critical.

"We have suffered for the two years or so that our cinema has been closed now.

"People are suddenly getting used to going to the cinema in Tamworth or Birmingham and that's not good and shouldn't be allowed to carry on.