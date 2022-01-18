Search is launched to find Sutton Coldfield's heroes

Sutton Coldfield town centre

The Mayor of Sutton Coldfield, councillor Terry Wood has launched the 2022 awards to acknowledge the outstanding contribution of volunteers and groups from across the town.

The Mayor said: "Throughout the pandemic we all know of volunteers and community groups who have been going above and beyond in support of others.

"The Community Awards are about taking time to recognise effort which is often unseen and this annual showcase will let volunteers and groups know how much we value them.”

This year there are six awards known as Local Hero of the Year, all of which are for an individual or group who has supported the community or contributed to making the town a better place to live over the past two years.

This could be anyone from a regular litter picker, someone collecting prescriptions for someone in need, offering moral support or a vaccination centre steward.

Cllr Wood added: "I am dedicated to involving as many people as possible in civic life so why not nominate those unsung heroes who go the extra mile, this way we can all say ‘thank you’ for everything they do for our community.

"Volunteers connect residents, reinforces a spirit of togetherness, and builds a more inclusive society for everyone. I wish all our nominees the very best of luck.”

Nominations are now open and will close on Friday, February 18 2022.

Before you nominate an individual or group please ensure you have read the privacy notice.

You can nominate at suttoncoldfieldtowncouncil.gov.uk or email enquiries@suttoncoldfieldtowncouncil.gov.uk.

You will need to include the name of the individual or group of volunteers you are nominating, their address, telephone number and email address plus how your nominee has made a difference.

If you wish to upload a photograph or extra information you can and your name, telephone number and email will also be required.