Doreen is turning 101

Aston Court Bupa Care Home has put out a plea for people to send 101 birthday cards to Doreen Robins, who turns 101 on January 26.

The team at the care home hope to present her with cards from the community to celebrate this special occasion.

Alongside surprising her with the cards, the care home team will celebrate her birthday with a homemade cake from the chef at Aston Court.

Doreen moved to Aston Court four years ago and is a passionate baker and walker, taking part in a weekly baking club and making use of gardens for a daily stroll.

Doreen said: “Reaching 101 is certainly very special and I look forward to spending the day with my friends, family and all the lovely people who work at the home.”

When asked what she would like to achieve in her 101st year, Doreen added: “So far in my 101 years, I have baked hundreds of cakes – in my 102nd year, I would like to bake more!”

Home Manager, Danica Chugh, said: “The Sutton Coldfield community has really come together in recent times, so we’re hoping that same spirit can get 101 cards to Doreen for her birthday. She is such a wonderful person, and we want to make her day as extra special as possible!”

Danica added: “Doreen’s husband John, who also lived at Aston Court, sadly passed away two years ago, so we want to make sure that on her birthday she feels loved.”