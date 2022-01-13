How the new store will look

The store unveiled proposals for a new, high-quality food store on Belwell Lane last June.

The ambitious scheme would see a vacant brownfield site, previously home to Atlas House and the former Waitrose, transformed into an attractive, modern Aldi food store, with the current buildings demolished.

Discussions on the plans at Tuesday night's meeting of the Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council Planning and Highways committee were largely encouraging.

Cllr Clare Horrocks (Four Oaks), chair, said: "It won't improve traffic but also won't materially make it any worse.

"I was encouraged to see the height of the planned building was of a reasonable level. And actually they have reduced the height, so it's much more in keeping with other properties on that road.

"The access point is slightly concerning but I'm not sure it's enough for me to raise a concern."

But cllr David Allan (Trinity) did voice some concerns over the 'lack of architectural inspiration' and a hope that the front of the building could be aesthetic to the surroundings.

"The existing building, I don't think I'd shed any tears over it going because it was of its day," he said.

"For me, Aldi should be encouraged to take the opportunity to improve the street scene. In that area, the shops opposite and houses further along are fine looking buildings.

"In principle, this plan is fine, but they need to address the front elevation (onto Belwell Lane) to make it harmonious with the surroundings."

The proposed store in Mere Green could be Aldi’s second in Sutton Coldfield, with plans for another discount food store at a site two miles away, on Brassington Avenue.

An Aldi spokesperson said in June: “Our ambitious plans for Sutton Coldfield are all about investment and Aldi can be a catalyst for regeneration in the area.