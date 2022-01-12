Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sutton Coldfield 98-year-old raises £6k after being inspired by Sir Captain Tom

By Matthew PanterBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

A 98-year-old great-grandfather, who served in the Second World War, has raised nearly £6,000 as he aims to emulate Captain Sir Tom Moore and raise money for charity by walking laps of his garden.

98-year-old Harold Jones with Mike Jordan, in the garden where the former soldier has walked more than 300 miles for the Motor Neurone Disease Association
98-year-old Harold Jones with Mike Jordan, in the garden where the former soldier has walked more than 300 miles for the Motor Neurone Disease Association

Harold Jones, from Sutton Coldfield, started taking daily walks to get exercise in the initial Covid lockdown, and has now raised thousands for Motor Neurone Disease.

So far, Harold has completed the short minute-long course around his garden more than 19,400 times, amounting to over 300 miles – more than the equivalent of walking to Land’s End.

He completes the laps aided by his late wife’s mobility apparatus, having broken his back in three places in a fall in 2016.

Harold as a young Lance Corporal during World War Two.

Having begun with just two laps, Mr Jones said he had increased the number to complete 40 a day.

Now the town’s longest established financial experts, Jordan Financial Management, are backing his efforts to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, by donating £500 – and are urging other businesses to support him too.

Founder Mike Jordan said: “Harold has been a client of ours for many years and we have been inspired by his daily walks, which is why we have made a donation to his appeal.

“We would urge other businesses to do the same and support our own Captain Sir Tom Moore!”

Mr Jones said he had been inspired by Captain Sir Tom to use his daily exercise to help a good cause.

98-year-old Harold Jones with Mike Jordan, in the garden where the former soldier has walked more than 300 miles for the Motor Neurone Disease Association

“To see him walking like that, doing it for the NHS, it was quite inspiring,” Mr Jones said. “To be doing it at his age and there was nothing boastful about him,He was such a gentle fellow.”

Captain Sir Tom, who died in February at the age of 100, raised almost £33 million for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden during lockdown.

Like Captain Sir Tom, Mr Jones served in the Army during the Second World War in India and Burma. He reached the rank of Lance Corporal. To donate to Harold’s appeal, visit https://bit.ly/3E1Byp5

Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News