98-year-old Harold Jones with Mike Jordan, in the garden where the former soldier has walked more than 300 miles for the Motor Neurone Disease Association

Harold Jones, from Sutton Coldfield, started taking daily walks to get exercise in the initial Covid lockdown, and has now raised thousands for Motor Neurone Disease.

So far, Harold has completed the short minute-long course around his garden more than 19,400 times, amounting to over 300 miles – more than the equivalent of walking to Land’s End.

He completes the laps aided by his late wife’s mobility apparatus, having broken his back in three places in a fall in 2016.

Harold as a young Lance Corporal during World War Two.

Having begun with just two laps, Mr Jones said he had increased the number to complete 40 a day.

Now the town’s longest established financial experts, Jordan Financial Management, are backing his efforts to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, by donating £500 – and are urging other businesses to support him too.

Founder Mike Jordan said: “Harold has been a client of ours for many years and we have been inspired by his daily walks, which is why we have made a donation to his appeal.

“We would urge other businesses to do the same and support our own Captain Sir Tom Moore!”

Mr Jones said he had been inspired by Captain Sir Tom to use his daily exercise to help a good cause.

98-year-old Harold Jones with Mike Jordan, in the garden where the former soldier has walked more than 300 miles for the Motor Neurone Disease Association

“To see him walking like that, doing it for the NHS, it was quite inspiring,” Mr Jones said. “To be doing it at his age and there was nothing boastful about him,He was such a gentle fellow.”

Captain Sir Tom, who died in February at the age of 100, raised almost £33 million for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden during lockdown.