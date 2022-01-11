Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aldi announces proposed opening date for new £5m Sutton Coldfield store

By Matthew PanterBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished: Last Updated:

Aldi has formally put in its plans to Birmingham City Council for a new £5 million store in Sutton Coldfield town centre.

Aldi's plan for Brassington Avenue
Aldi's plan for Brassington Avenue

Under the plans for the store at the vacant Brassington Avenue site, first announced last year, Aldi’s current shop, in the Parade, would close.

If given the green light, the new branch could open by Autumn 2023, which would create around 40 jobs, with a further 100 created during the development phase.

An Aldi spokesman said: “We were extremely pleased with how well our proposals for a new store on Brassington Avenue were received when we went to public consultation – with 80+ per cent of respondents fully supporting our plans. We are looking forward to improving our offering in the town centre.

"Once built, this will provide a relocation for our current store, but we are committed to retaining existing jobs in addition to providing further job opportunities in-store, throughout construction and through the supply chain.

“A new store will ensure we maintain our commitment to employment and investment in Sutton Coldfield, offering shoppers a greatly improved, modern shopping environment, with wider aisles and improved product layouts. Hoping for a resolution imminently, we would seek to complete the relocation by Autumn 2023.”

A public consultation period ends on February 3 and comments can be made under application number 2021/10840/PA.

Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News