Aldi's plan for Brassington Avenue

Under the plans for the store at the vacant Brassington Avenue site, first announced last year, Aldi’s current shop, in the Parade, would close.

If given the green light, the new branch could open by Autumn 2023, which would create around 40 jobs, with a further 100 created during the development phase.

An Aldi spokesman said: “We were extremely pleased with how well our proposals for a new store on Brassington Avenue were received when we went to public consultation – with 80+ per cent of respondents fully supporting our plans. We are looking forward to improving our offering in the town centre.

"Once built, this will provide a relocation for our current store, but we are committed to retaining existing jobs in addition to providing further job opportunities in-store, throughout construction and through the supply chain.

“A new store will ensure we maintain our commitment to employment and investment in Sutton Coldfield, offering shoppers a greatly improved, modern shopping environment, with wider aisles and improved product layouts. Hoping for a resolution imminently, we would seek to complete the relocation by Autumn 2023.”