Sutton Coldfield man 'humbled' by New Year's Honour

Seamus Gaynor of Birmingham Children's Trust

As reported last week, Seamus Gaynor, Head of the Trust Executive, at Birmingham Children’s Trust has been awarded an MBE, joining the likes of other recipients including 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu, dancer and choreographer Ashley Banjo, and many unsung heroes recognised for their significant contributions.

Seamus, also the Company Secretary for the Trust, was given his MBE for services to Children’s Social Care and to Education.

And this week he told the Chronicle: “I feel very humbled by this award.

“On receiving news about the MBE, I was moved, immediately, to reflect on the many talented and hard-working people I have been so fortunate to call my colleagues.

“I have been lucky to have met and worked with some inspirational people over my career – as leaders and also as committed individuals steeped in the ethos of public service. I also want to recognise the patience and support of my wife and family which, during some challenging periods, I could always depend upon.

“As Covid has demonstrated there are multitudes of skilled and dedicated people across public services working hard to make a positive difference, particularly for the most vulnerable members of society. I am pleased to accept the award in that spirit.”

Andy Couldrick, Chief Executive of Birmingham Children’s Trust said: “I am delighted that Seamus’s many years of stalwart service, first to Birmingham City Council and more recently in the Trust, have been recognised with an MBE. It is well-deserved.

“Seamus’s skills, tact and expertise in governance have guided the path of the Trust and its relationship with the Council. His support to me personally, since the early days (for me) of setting the Trust up and getting it right, and every day since, has been invaluable.

“It is right that his many years of devoted public service have been honoured in this way.”