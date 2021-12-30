Family raise thousands for the Sutton Coldfield hospital baby unit dear to their hearts

Stephen, Leanne and Cooper hand over the cheque

Stephen Plant and Leanne Carnell raised the incredible amount after being touched and inspired by the incredible efforts of staff to look after their own son, Cooper.

"When Cooper was born, three weeks early, he only weighed 5lb 10oz," recalls Stephen, "Which I didn't expect to be honest because I'm a big lad.

"All seemed perfect at first but we noticed he didn't seem to cry and it seemed unusual.

"He felt cold and soon became unresponsive and doctors and midwives came rushing in and before you know it, we were being rushed to the special care baby unit at Good Hope Hospital.

"Our whole world came crashing down at that moment," added Stephen. "I'm a tough bloke but it brought me to my knees.

"He was in an incubator, wired up to all kinds of machines and I though 'Oh my God'. That fear is something I will never forget.

"At the unit we were greeted by a team of nurses and doctors who not only stabilised Cooper but also cared for us as a family. We found out that the reason he became so poorly was due to him becoming hypothermic, hypoglycemic and jaundice.

"He's fit and well now and has just turned two but it was a horrible time, the worst period of my life."

The family set up a gofundme.com, while friends also raised funds through a boxing show.

"The care the unit give, not just to the babies but their families is unbelievable," said Stephen.

"For what they did for Cooper, I was determined to raise some money but never expected to raise as much as we did.