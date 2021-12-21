Car park development will secure Sutton Coldfield cinema's future, CEO insists

How the development could look

McCarthy Stone has submitted a planning application to Birmingham City Council, to develop land next to the Empire Cinema, off Holland Road, Sutton Coldfield.

The site has previously been used as a pay and display car park and Empire Cinema is selling the car park for redevelopment, to raise the funds needed to refurbish and re-open the cinema.

McCarthy Stone’s proposals will transform the vacant site into Retirement Living accommodation, with a mix of 43 one-and-two-bedroom apartments, available for private sale as well as part rent part buy.

The plans for the Cinema car park

Justin Ribbons, CEO of Empire Cinema, said: “We are pleased to see McCarthy Stone submit their planning application for specialist retirement accommodation on land adjacent to the cinema.

"We have worked closely with McCarthy Stone on the plans and see this as an important step towards securing the long-term future of the cinema.

“We note that concerns have been expressed about the operation of the cinema without parking, but we already operate other cinemas in similar conditions. With suitable upgrades, we remain confident in the viability of the Empire Cinema in Sutton Coldfield.

“We have been delighted to see how passionate the local community is about the future of Empire Cinema in Sutton Coldfield and believe McCarthy Stone’s proposals will support us to re-open our doors to local film lovers.”

McCarthy Stone said the apartments can help to tackle loneliness, with 83% of customers saying they experience a sense of community in their new home and 91% saying they have good access to local amenities.

They added that the proposals support Sutton Coldfield Town Council’s masterplan policy MT6 to ‘Consolidate parking and promote flexible solutions’ by bringing forward a high-quality residential development on this brownfield site.

Before submitting the planning application, McCarthy Stone carried out a public consultation with the local community on its proposals and said 62% of respondents stated they support the proposals for high-quality Retirement Living accommodation at this location.

Matt Wills, Divisional Managing Director at McCarthy Stone, said: "We are pleased with the response to our proposals, with the majority of respondents to our consultation outlining support for the plans.

"Feedback has shown that many in the local community deem this vacant site as in need of redevelopment, whilst others have remarked on how future residents of this proposal will support local businesses and rejuvenate the high street.