Sutton Coldfield charity's warm message to residents for helping those in need

Your generosity will help Hope Food North Birmingham to help others

Hope Food North Birmingham launched its first Christmas appeal eight weeks ago and the charity has been overwhelmed by the response.

Schools, businesses, sporting groups and individuals have all rallied around with donations of festive food but also financial help.

“I keep on saying this but we really are very grateful for all the support we have received,” said Deb Middleton, trustee and lead co-ordinator of Hope Food North Birmingham.

The Hope Choir raised £550

"It’s been a bit of a whirlwind six or seven months since we launched the charity and we really didn’t get thinking about Christmas until October.

“The weekly food banks we run in Sutton Coldfield and Erdington support over 230 local people who are currently experiencing hardship, perhaps due to losing their job, experiencing health issues or people fleeing domestic abuse.

"Many are families who are finding things tough and need a bit of a helping hand to make sure there is enough food to feed the whole family.

“So the thinking around the Countdown to Christmas appeal was to add to our usual offering of surplus vegetables, fruit and bread.

“We came up with a small list of items that we felt would fit the bill, like mince pies, Christmas cake, biscuits, savoury items and toiletry gifts, things we felt was easy for the local community to donate. And, boy, did they.”

Schools including Whitehouse Common, Hill West and Mere Green primaries, plus Arthur Terry and Bishop Walsh secondary schools, lent support along with Little Sutton Netball Club. One Stop in Springfield Road gifted large hampers.

Residents donated more than £1,400 to the charity’sa JustGiving page, while a visit to Mere Green on December 11 saw people donate £550 to volunteers who were singing and collecting outside Renato Lounge.

Little Sutton Netball Club helped provide donations

Aspire Choir also raised £470 with collections after concerts.

Deb added: “There are many more people and groups who have donated and we want to say a big big thank you to you all. We really couldn’t do what we do without the support of the community.”

She added: “I would like to say thank you to our fabulous volunteers.

“We have about 60 active volunteers and the hours and unstinting commitment they show to Hope Food is truly amazing.

“They go out in all weathers, from very early mornings and very late nights collecting, delivering, sorting, hosting and much much more. And they won’t be stopping for Christmas either.

"We have a volunteers who will be running our usual Friday food bank and then evening volunteers collecting and sorting surplus food on both Christmas and New Years Eve.”