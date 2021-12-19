The Miles Millington Memorial match

Miles, who died a year ago, was a club stalwart and, after the game, there was a gathering in the club house which was well attended.

Miles, known as ‘Miller’ started playing for Sutton in 1980 when he joined from Fort Dunlop Hockey Club.

He was part of a very significant cohort of players from Bishop Vesey who would go on to represent Sutton with great success for many years.

He quickly became an established member of the men’s club representing a very successful Third XI for many years and also captain of a very successful over-35s side.

The Miles Millington Memorial match. Pictures: John McNaughton

A club eulogy read: "The Miller smile was never more evident than when his side had beaten yet another so-called big team!

"His talent was to create a positive but fun atmosphere in which players gave of their best.

"You always looked forward not only to the game but also the dissection of the game and umpire afterwards.

"He also captained and played for a variety of sides, but notably he was a key member of a fifth team side which was very successful over many years.

"During that time, he mentored many a young player to realise their talent and to go on to be successful further up the club never forgetting the words of wisdom and encouragement to play the game.