Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Army visit tops special 100th birthday for Streetly's Christine

By Matthew PanterBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

A Streetly resident enjoyed a day to remember when she celebrated her 100th birthday.

Christine Morgan received a visit from army officials after turning 100
Christine Morgan received a visit from army officials after turning 100

Christine Morgan, who served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the second world war, received a visit from army officials on Saturday, December 11, as she celebrated her landmark birthday at Hunters Court, Streetly.

Members of the HQ 11 Signal and West Midlands Brigade brought her a cake, one of three she received on the day.

And she said: "I had a fantastic party and I have some lovely photographs to cherish.

"It was a lovely surprise to see the army. I feel very lucky."

Christine said she feels fortunate to still be able to do many things she enjoys.

"I still walk about here and I can do most things. I go on the internet and I go on my iPad, I love that.

"I do all sorts of quizzes and I'm addicted to Sudoku. All in all, I feel very, very lucky."

Kirn Varma, relief development manager, who visits Christine at Hunters Court, said: "Chris is a remarkable woman, who lives independently.

"She walks around, does all her own cooking, orders online and everything."

Businesses including Sheldon Carpets, Wroxall Roofing, Tesco Express Streetly and Breakfast Express Streetly all helped support the birthday celebrations.

Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Streetly
Walsall
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News