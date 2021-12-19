Army visit tops special 100th birthday for Streetly's Christine

Christine Morgan received a visit from army officials after turning 100

Christine Morgan, who served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the second world war, received a visit from army officials on Saturday, December 11, as she celebrated her landmark birthday at Hunters Court, Streetly.

Members of the HQ 11 Signal and West Midlands Brigade brought her a cake, one of three she received on the day.

And she said: "I had a fantastic party and I have some lovely photographs to cherish.

"It was a lovely surprise to see the army. I feel very lucky."

Christine said she feels fortunate to still be able to do many things she enjoys.

"I still walk about here and I can do most things. I go on the internet and I go on my iPad, I love that.

"I do all sorts of quizzes and I'm addicted to Sudoku. All in all, I feel very, very lucky."

Kirn Varma, relief development manager, who visits Christine at Hunters Court, said: "Chris is a remarkable woman, who lives independently.

"She walks around, does all her own cooking, orders online and everything."