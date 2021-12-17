Apartment plans revealed for Sutton Coldfield site

Artist’s impression of Anchor and McCarthy Stone’s proposals for the former Royal Works site

Anchor and McCarthy Stone have formed a development partnership to bring forward proposals to redevelop the former Royal Works site, off Coleshill Street, Sutton Coldfield, with a specialist retirement community for local older people.

The proposals for the site involve redeveloping the vacant, brownfield site to provide 53 apartments for those aged over 60, 85 affordable apartments with flexible support available, indoor communal facilities, on-site car parking and a high-quality landscaped courtyard and gardens.

They say residents will be able to tailor the level of care they require to suit their personal circumstances and needs.

Jane Ashcroft CBE, Chief Executive of Anchor said: “The changing needs of our ageing society mean demand for specialist housing and care is strong and growing across all price points."

The proposed site plan

“We have ambitious plans to provide more homes where people love living in later life and to do so more quickly. We’re keen to work with a range of partners to meet that demand and support the government’s objective of more accessible housing for older people. Our partnership with McCarthy Stone will help us to achieve these aims”

Matt Wills, Divisional Managing Director Midlands, McCarthy Stone said regarding the proposals for Sutton Coldfield: "We are delighted to be partnering with Anchor on this proposed development. Our plans provide a fantastic opportunity to deliver much-needed specialist accommodation, whilst regenerating a brownfield site.

“The site represents a sustainable location for specialist accommodation for older people, close to local shops and services, as well as public transport routes into Birmingham and across the wider region.

“We’re proposing a contemporary design with an elegant appearance, fitting of this ley location in Sutton Coldfield. We want to hear local views on our proposals before we finalise our planning application and I’d encourage people to go online, find out more about the proposals, and complete our online feedback form.”

The local community is encouraged to find out more about the plans and provide their feedback at a virtual exhibition which will be available online until Monday 10th January 2022 at www.royalworks.consultationonline.co.uk.