Vaccine target set as Sutton Coldfield Group Practice ramps up capacity

Published:

Sutton Coldfield Group Practice has ramped up its capacity, setting an aspiration to deliver 1000 jabs per day.

Dr Rahul Dubb
Doctor Rahul Dubb, the local GP leading on vaccinations, said the efforts were in response to the government announcement and target of offering booster vaccines to all over 18s by the end of the year.

He said: "We are putting these appointments on the National Booking Service and you can book either online or, if you do not have access to the internet, by ringing 119.

"Please remember, if you have not had any vaccination as yet or not completed your initial complete two jabs, or three for those who are immunosuppressed, you can have these at the Sutton Coldfield Town Hall as well.

"It is also vital to continue precautions of washing hands, maintaining space and wearing a mask as advised by the government."

He added: "I am forever grateful to our volunteers and all SCGP staff who are making this possible by lengthening the times they work to 13 hour days, with more vaccinators and working through some of the bank holiday period to ensure we get our local residents protected as best as possible.

"Although the government have advised us to focus on vaccinations and urgent care as top priorities, I am proud that the practice is being run without closure of services while simultaneously upscaling the vaccination effort.

"Please get your booster jab at three months after your last jab, as soon as you’re eligible to have it. Wishing all Sutton Coldfield residents a safe and Merry Christmas."

To book online visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/

Meanwhile, MP Andrew Mitchell also urged residents to get their booster jab.

"I strongly support the campaign to ensure everyone gets their second vaccination and booster jabs as soon as possible," he said.

"This is the best way to defeat this pernicious and dangerous pandemic.

"The campaign in the Royal Town, centred on our Town Hall, is being brilliantly and seamlessly rolled out day in day out by our local NHS and volunteers to whom, once again, I offer my sincere and grateful thanks .

"This campaign has the strong support of all parties in the House of Commons and both the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition."

Most Read

