The mayor, cllr Terry Wood, held a reception to honour vaccination volunteers

On Monday evening, nearly100 volunteers who are supporting NHS medical staff in delivering vaccinations enjoyed a special reception with the Mayor of Sutton Coldfield in Moor Hall Hotel.

The Mayor, Cllr Terry Wood said: “I am very lucky in my role as Mayor to meet awe-inspiring volunteers who have dedicated their time to support the vaccination programme in Sutton Coldfield.

"For almost 12 months volunteers have been working together with NHS staff, from early mornings to late evenings, in all weathers, often seven days a week."

"With the help and assistance of volunteers, the programme has been extremely successful with more than 100,000 vaccines being delivered in the Royal Town and they should all be fully recognised for the fantastic contribution they have made.”

The role assists with the smooth arrival of people attending the centre for their vaccinations and ensuring the efficient flow of people, providing reassurance all while respecting social distancing measures which are in place to keep everyone safe.

To date, over 300 volunteers have given almost 2000 hours since the programme started at the beginning of February 2021.

Jim Matthewson, who has supported the programme from February said: “I have been lucky enough to have the privilege to volunteer alongside a wonderful group of people and I would encourage anyone that can, to volunteer for a cause they believe in.”

Angela Horton, an active volunteer since April added: “ It was a joyous occasion, the reception showed how valued we are. Thank you for the great organisation.”