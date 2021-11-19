Sutton Coldfield's Jason is fundraising King for Children in Need

Jason Rutter as Elvis

Jason Rutter completed an incredible 1000-mile challenge on foot to raise money for the charity and his challenge included running a marathon dressed as Elvis.

He finished his challenge last Friday after 97 days and 1.9million steps, having started on August 1.

“I aimed to walk, jog and run 1000 miles – further than Land’s End to John O’Groats – in 100 days or less,” Jason said.

“The challenge also involved completing the Virtual London Marathon on October 3, and I completed 26.2 miles in Sutton Coldfield dressed in an Elvis suit.

“I started running in 2012 at the age of 42 and my inspiration came about after a dear friend was diagnosed with cancer and I wanted to do something to raise money for cancer charities and try to make a difference.

“I work for Network Rail and I was fortunate enough to secure a place in their 2021 Virtual London Marathon team to help raise money for Children in Need.

"For the marathon I thought I’d wear the Elvis suit for a bit of fun, but not being content with that, I also set myself ‘Rutter’s 1000 mile challenge on foot!’ which would not only be the single biggest personal physical challenge of my lifetime, but also hopefully help raise more money.

“I had to average 10 miles a day which generally started with alarms going off at 4.15am. But ‘missed days’ had a part to play because when I’d not been able to do anything for one or two days, I had to then play catch up with 20 miler days and very late nights. It was tough but I did it.”

Jason has received the support of Gerard Dry Cleaners, B My Chip and Quinto Lounge.