£34K funding boost for Sutton Coldfield Town Hall

Sutton Coldfield Town Hall

The heritage venue is among 925 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards from the Culture Recovery Fund.

More than £100 million has be awarded to hundreds of cultural organisations across the country in the latest round of support from the fund, the Culture Secretary announced today.

Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Hall, which formed as a charity in 2016, has been awarded a grant of £34,000.

The venue, which also houses the Sutton Coldfield Group Practice’s rollout of the Covid-19 and Flu vaccination programme, returned to hosting theatrical productions and functions in September 2021.

The grant will be used to keep the building safely maintained and secure and to support the return of shows and events, including the December pantomime, Cinderella.

The third round of funding will support organisations from all corners of the sector as they deal with ongoing reopening challenges, ensuring they can thrive in better times ahead.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people."

Over £1.2 billion has already been awarded from the Culture Recovery Fund, supporting around 5000 individual organisations and sites across the country ranging from local museums to West End theatres, grassroots music venues to festivals, and organisations in the cultural and heritage supply-chains.

Richard Mason, Chair of Trustees for Royal Sutton Coldfield Community Town Hall Trust said: “The fund has come through to help our charity venue at a critical time. The winter is always a costly season with maintaining an old building, at a time when we look forward to welcoming greater numbers back to our much-loved venue.