Booze shop could lose licence as underage drinker ends up in hospital

Lucky Food and Wine in Jerome Road in Sutton Coldfield where the vodka was alledgedly purchased. Photo: Google Street View

Lucky Food and Wine, on Jerome Road, could be stripped of its licence after being accused of selling alcohol to a 15-year-old girl without carrying out the correct ID checks.

The victim said she had suffered mental health problems as well as a drinking problem for some time.

She claimed she was able to buy alcohol on a number of different occasions.

Owner Sanmuganathan Rusikumar faces the prospect of having his licence revoked at a Birmingham City Council licensing sub committee meeting on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police and trading standards officers said they had concerns about the licence holder upholding licensing objectives.

But in evidence submitted to the council, a number of local residents gave character references supporting the owners saying they were good for the community.

In a statement, the 15-year-old girl said she had was able to buy vodka from Lucky Food and Wine in May and June, adding she knew to go there because other teenagers had bought cigarettes and alcohol there.

It was after a purchase in June where she downed a large amount of the alcohol she had bought.

She said: "Last year, I was diagnosed with ADHD and I was also diagnosed with autism, emotional dysreguation, social and general anxiety and depression.

"I have been getting help with all of this for the past few months.

"I feel I have had a drinking problem for a while now and I used to get the alcohol to drink from my parent’s house.

"However, they found out and locked the cabinets where the alcohol is so I could no longer drink it.

"This is why I began getting the alcohol from the Lucky Food and Wine shop.

"On a day in June, I had drank a lot of vodka in my room which I had bought from Lucky.

"I caused damage to my arms and my mom could hear I was upset so came to my room and could see a lot of blood.

"She asked me what I had done and took me downstairs where my dad was. I told them I have a lot of issues with drinking.

"I was drunk at this point and they asked me where I got the alcohol from, I explained it was Lucky.

"I was taken into hospital that day and since then I have been in three different hospitals to help me with my mental health."

She added: "Drinking alcohol has really affected my mental health massively and I don’t know if I would have been in hospital now if I hadn’t of drank so much.

"It is due to Lucky selling to me that I have been able to obtain alcohol which has subsequently ended up with me in hospital."

A number of local residents have backed the shop owners and submitted strong character references in support.

One said: "I’ve seen on many of occasions him and his wife checking ID on people trying to buy alcohol and cigarettes.

"The shop is his home and I don’t think he would jeopardise the fact on selling to underage people.

"He stayed open through lockdown and remind positive with precautions in place.

"Him and his wife are very upset about what’s happened due to not knowing where its come from.

"I would like to see the shop remain how it is because they are doing a great job."

Another said: "This friendly store was a goldmine to local people during the lockdown. It’s extremely well run. I continue to walk there almost daily to do my shopping.

"The manager and his wife are extremely strict about the purchase of alcohol and not only refuse to serve those who are underage, but would also refuse customers who behave rudely.

"I’d be extremely upset if this lovely little store was adversely affected in any way by complaints that are unjustified, inaccurate and unkind.

"I’d vouch for the high standard of service, reasonable prices and friendliness of the 'Lucky' team any day.