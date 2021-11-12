How Sutton Coldfield residents can help those in need this Christmas

The team at Hope Food North Birmingham are looking to support families this Christmas

The charity has launched its Countdown to Christmas Appeal and is asking for festive food items to be donated each week in the lead up to December 25.

“Winter is such an important time for food banks and never more so than in 2021,” said Deb Middleton, Trustee and lead co-ordinator for Hope Food North Birmingham.

“The numbers of people visiting food banks increases in winter as a result of a family or individuals financial resources becoming more stretched due to increased household costs such as fuel and lighting.

“And the uncertainty that the pandemic created is an added concern this winter.

"We are currently helping on average 230 adults and children each week and we have only been running five months so haven’t experienced our first winter yet.”

In the run up to Christmas Hope Food North Birmingham will be asking for individuals, groups, schools, businesses and churches to donate festive themed items that will be passed onto families in need.

Items will include mince pies and Christmas cake and pudding plus long life custard. Other items include festive biscuits and chocolates and toiletry gift packs for both men and women.

Deb added: “We hand out food bags that provide around two days of meals – so there is something for breakfast (cereal and long life milk), something for lunch (baked beans or tinned meat), something for dinner (pasta and pasta sauce) and something sweet (biscuits).

"And when combined with the fresh fruit, vegetables and bread that visitors to our Hope Food food bank days really do give a good balance to an individuals or families weekly diet.

“But this really is the basics so some festive themed items really will add a little bit extra cheer to help people celebrate Christmas.”

Hope Food has a number of drop off points around Sutton Coldfield for individual or small collections of food. These can be found on Hope Food North Birmingham’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Anyone with a large collection of items to donate can contact Hope Food to arrange collection by emailing info@hopefood.org.uk.