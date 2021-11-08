How businesses can help children who face spending Christmas in emergency accommodation

By Matthew PanterBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

Businesses are being urged to get involved with an initiative to help children who face spending Christmas in emergency accommodation after fleeing domestic violence.

Buddy Bag Foundation volunteers
Buddy Bag Foundation volunteers

The Buddy Bag Foundation, based in Minworth, near Sutton Coldfield, is looking for teams to take part in the Challenge Box scheme, to help provide essentials and home comforts to children who often have to flee leaving everything behind.

Firms who want to take part should find 30 team members who will be given a shopping bag and list of items to buy.

This can include pens and pencils, books, pyjamas, toothbrushes and other items.

A team-building exercise can then be arranged where members pack the items into 30 special Buddy Bag backpacks.

The bags are then delivered to a local women’s refuge, providing support and comfort for children who often arrive with nothing of their own.

Karen Williams OBE, CEO and founder of the West Midlands-based Buddy Bag Foundation, said: “This is a great way for staff members to get together for a team-building exercise, especially now people are returning to workplaces.

“It also provides invaluable help and support to the thousands of children who are forced into emergency accommodation every year.

“We know these bags are appreciated and bring comfort to these children and that is needed more than ever at Christmas-time.

"We would love to get as many businesses as possible to sign up.”

The BBF is also holding a fundraising Christmas Fair this month.

Stalls will be selling a host of festive gifts and accessories including wine, flowers, crafts and clothing.

It will be held on Tuesday, November 23, at Aston Wood Golf Club, Shenstone, from 7pm until 10pm.

Tickets are £5 and can be bought from https://www.tickettailor.com/events/buddybagfoundation/600860

To find out more about how to get involved in the Challenge Box initiative, visit https://buddybagfoundation.co.uk/bbf-challenge-box/

Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News