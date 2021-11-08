How businesses can help children who face spending Christmas in emergency accommodation

Buddy Bag Foundation volunteers

The Buddy Bag Foundation, based in Minworth, near Sutton Coldfield, is looking for teams to take part in the Challenge Box scheme, to help provide essentials and home comforts to children who often have to flee leaving everything behind.

Firms who want to take part should find 30 team members who will be given a shopping bag and list of items to buy.

This can include pens and pencils, books, pyjamas, toothbrushes and other items.

A team-building exercise can then be arranged where members pack the items into 30 special Buddy Bag backpacks.

The bags are then delivered to a local women’s refuge, providing support and comfort for children who often arrive with nothing of their own.

Karen Williams OBE, CEO and founder of the West Midlands-based Buddy Bag Foundation, said: “This is a great way for staff members to get together for a team-building exercise, especially now people are returning to workplaces.

“It also provides invaluable help and support to the thousands of children who are forced into emergency accommodation every year.

“We know these bags are appreciated and bring comfort to these children and that is needed more than ever at Christmas-time.

"We would love to get as many businesses as possible to sign up.”

The BBF is also holding a fundraising Christmas Fair this month.

Stalls will be selling a host of festive gifts and accessories including wine, flowers, crafts and clothing.

It will be held on Tuesday, November 23, at Aston Wood Golf Club, Shenstone, from 7pm until 10pm.

Tickets are £5 and can be bought from https://www.tickettailor.com/events/buddybagfoundation/600860