Accommodation plan can secure Sutton Coldfield cinema's 'long-term future' says CEO

The Empire has been seeking a buyer to redevelop the Holland Road car park, a sale it says will provide funding necessary to bring forward plans to refurbish the cinema.

McCarthy Stone, developer and manager of retirement communities, has acquired an interest in land off Holland Road, which has previously been used as a pay and display car park.

It says it is bringing forward proposals to redevelop the site with high-quality Retirement Living accommodation, specially designed to meet the needs of people in later life.

The company added it has been agreed with Empire Cinema that a number of car parking spaces on-site will be retained for the cinema.

Justin Ribbons, CEO of Empire Cinema, said: "We are delighted to partner with McCarthy Stone on this site in Sutton Coldfield and consider this an important step in securing the long-term future of the Empire Cinema.

"Looking nationally, at other cinemas in sustainable, central locations, we are confident in the viability of the Empire Cinema in Sutton Coldfield, without parking adjacent."

"With Birmingham Road as a main public transport route and a number of other public car parks within the town centre, we believe this partnership with McCarthy Stone presents a suitable opportunity to secure the future of the Empire Cinema at this location and support Sutton Coldfield Town Council to meet its policy to consolidate parking within the town."

"We remain committed to refurbishing and reopening the Empire Cinema in Sutton Coldfield and McCarthy Stone's proposals present us with an opportunity to achieve this goal, allowing us to continue to serve local film lovers."

McCarthy Stone says it is committed to engaging with the local community and has recently met with close neighbours of the site to give them an opportunity to discuss the initial proposals via online one-to-one meetings.

The local community is encouraged to find out more about the plans and provide their feedback at a virtual consultation which will be available online from Tuesday, November 9 at www.mccarthystoneconsultation.co.uk/suttoncoldfield.

Sutton Coldfield has been designated by Birmingham City Council as a ‘Green Travel District’ and as such, the Town Council has outlined its policy to consolidate parking and promote flexible transport solutions in the town centre.

As part of this strategy, there is an understanding that there is surplus car parking across the town centre and that certain sites, such as that on Holland Road, should be repurposed for development.

McCarthy Stone say their proposal for the site would deliver a sensitively designed development of 43 Retirement Living apartments to help meet local need for this type of accommodation.

The apartments will be situated near local shops and services, with on-site parking and landscaped gardens.

McCarthy Stone’s Retirement Living developments also feature communal facilities such as a residents’ lounge, mobility scooter charging and storage room, guest suite and lift access to all floors.

Matt Wills, Divisional Managing Director Midlands, McCarthy Stone said: “Our plans provide a fantastic opportunity to deliver much-needed Retirement Living accommodation in Sutton Coldfield.

"The site is ideally located for residents to access local shops and services, with nearby bus routes into Birmingham and the train station providing transport links across the wider region.”

“We’re proposing a sensitive design that respects the character of the local area and we want to hear local views on our proposals before we finalise our planning application. I’d encourage people to go online and view the proposals, where they’ll be able to complete our online feedback form.”