Sutton Coldfield businesses set to vote on BID renewal

Businesses have been urged to back the BID

The BID’s second term expires at the end of December and leaders in the town have urged shops, restaurants and other businesses to vote to extend investment and direct business support in the town centre business community for another five years.

Funded by a levy paid by businesses in the town centre, the BID uses the £250,000 raised annually for a range of improvements and campaigns including funding Christmas lights, family events such as Food Festivals, deep cleaning and floral displays in the centre, marketing, running leading town centre social media accounts @suttonwhatson and @Sutcoldfieldbid; as well as promoting the town’s Restaurant Quarter and night life.

This is in addition to any services and support provided by the Town Council and Birmingham City Council. The BID provided business recovery support during the pandemic and created What’s On Sutton Coldfield – a free listings and offers website designed to help increase footfall across all sectors.

Angela Henderson, Chair of Sutton Coldfield Town Centre BID, said: "By collaborating with Sutton Coldfield Town Council and Birmingham City Council on delivering and promoting the town’s masterplan we have a unique opportunity to survive huge changes and have a say in future changes.

“This is why voters need to vote “yes” to ensure that the business people in the town have a voice and ensure that we end up with a town fit for purpose.

“Shopping, living and work habits and trends have changed but we have achieved a lot together over the last four years and in these challenging times local business involvement is crucial.

"We can build upon what we have already accomplished and ensure that our business community benefits from new opportunities and drives the future development of the area.”

Town councillor Simon Ward added: “These are exciting times for Sutton Coldfield businesses and the wider community, with the BID playing an important role in the town centre regeneration partnership’s masterplan as a key voice for the businesses.

"No one underestimates the challenges facing our business community as we emerge from COVID.