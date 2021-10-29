Ceramics collection raises £30,000 to fund Sutton Coldfield couple's cancer care

Auctioneer Dave Fergus working his way through the collection

A Sutton couple, in their 70s and both battling cancer, had put the much-loved items, collected over three decades, treasured collection up for sale with Richard Winterton Auctioneers at The Lichfield Auction Centre to help cover the cost of private medical care.

The pair, who are in their 70s and asked not to be named, started collecting 30 years ago and loved travelling around the country hunting for rare pieces until illness changed everything – except their devotion to each other.

He is fighting bowel cancer, which has spread to his lungs and liver, and his wife has endured four major operations for mouth cancer, one of which necessitated repurposing a bone from her leg.

"We’ve had a great deal of pleasure collecting and had pictured we were going to sell them in our retirement,” they said.

“But you don’t know what the future holds and unfortunately physical illness has stopped us, initially with the diagnosis of mouth cancer 15 years ago.

“We had such plans for later in life and sometimes they don’t come to fruition. Now we’re into our dotage and the proceeds will probably be used to pay for private medical care.”

It started with the Beswick Beatrix Potter feline figurine of Ginger, bought 30 years ago as the couple at that time had a ginger cat named Sandy.

“We were avid collectors, visiting fairs at Newark, Trentham Gardens and Exeter – we’ve been to Glasgow and back in a day to collect items we’d seen,” they recalled.

“Over time you start to look for specific items to make up a suite or you go somewhere for something specific and find something else which interests you and that sends you off on another tangent.

“You just collect and collect. We’ve had a great deal of pleasure collecting over the years and we’ve only ever bought what we’ve liked.

“We’ve seen the country and met lots of lovely people with an interest in exquisite ceramics.

“It’s a passage of time we’ve thoroughly enjoyed – a wonderful existence which has been cut short through illness.”

Individual highlights included the Royal Doulton Bunnykins Oompah Band in a rare colourway with green jackets, selling at £800 while an early 20th century Royal Doulton miniature twin-handled vase sold for £900.

A 1920s set of Grimwades Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit children’s tablewares sold for £700.

Two pieces of Royal Doulton Bunnykins fine white China (£640) and a limited edition Walt Disney Classics Lady And The Tramp figurine tableau (sold £440) were other strong sellers.

“We were delighted and honoured to be offering this sale of a lifetime’s collection,” said auctioneer Richard Winterton. “There was a huge amount of interestwith bidders online, in the room and over the telephone.

“It’s a wonderful result at auction and we are delighted for our clients.”