Boost to plans for new hotel in Sutton Coldfield

Quality House

Suburban Inns lodged plans with Birmingham City Council to redevelop a site at 47 High Street.

Under the company's plans, Quality House, a three-storey office building with a retail unit at ground floor level, would be demolished.

It would be replaced by a four-storey building to include a 52-bed hotel.

Parking and servicing would be provided for the retail, while the hotel rooms would make use of the existing car park at The Townhouse.

Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council are set to discuss the plans at Tuesday night's meeting of the Planning and Highways Committee.

And a report to be considered by the committee, produced by Chief Executive Officer Olive O'Sullivan, has given support to the plan.

The report says: "This application is a major proposal to be the subject of a formal planning application since adoption of the Town Centre Masterplan as a Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) by Birmingham City Council (BCC).

"Given its significance, advice has been sought from the Town Council’s specialist consultant advisors whose comments are set out in this report."

"The application is made on behalf of the owners of the adjacent Townhouse hotel, and is effectively to function as an extension to their existing operation."

In the report, the current Quality House is described as 'an uninspiring three-storey, flat roofed, red brick structure, with shops at ground floor and offices above'.

It adds: "Apparently built in the 1960’s, it is in a simple Modernist style, and is set back form the road to create a parking area.

"Although its height is not inappropriate, both its appearance and its relationship to the road jar with the building patterns in the area. Its replacement is, therefore, to be welcomed."

In conclusion, the report states: "It is recommended that committee expresses its strong support for the proposed investment in improving the range and quality of hotel accommodation available in the town.

"Overall in design terms the proposals represent a considerable improvement in comparison with the existing building and will enhance the character of this part of the Conservation Area."

It adds: "Notwithstanding its support in principle, Committee requests that modifications be made to the rear, facing Anchorage Road to either reduce the height or introduce features to provide relief to the four storey bank wall shown.

"Also, further consideration be given to the viability of the extent of commercial floorspace shown and the adequacy off its associated parking and servicing arrangements."

The report also asks for 'suitable measures need to be taken and conditions imposed to protect important trees bordering the site and to preserve / enhance local bio-diversity.'