Tara with the cuddly toys in her honour

Tara, an 11-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, has taken the role of Rufus in the forthcoming musical ‘Legally Blonde’, being staged at the town hall, by Tudor Musical Comedy Society.

And she’s so popular, she’s even been recreated in the shape of a plush toy form to sell to supporters of the heritage charity venue to raise money for upkeep and renovations.

Julie Rennison, who runs the town hall and adopted Tara the Staffie in 2016 with her partner Mike Sadler, explained how Tara got involved with the town hall.

“In October 2018, Tara collapsed and was diagnosed with a growing heart tumour,” she said. “She was given emergency treatment and we were told to expect the worst in the coming weeks.

“As a result, Tara started to come to work, either with me at the town hall, or to my partner’s factory Nameplate UK. It became normal for her to be in the office, attend soundchecks and meetings and charming staff to buy her a packet of pork scratchings!”

“When lockdown came, she was often my only companion in the large building, and I started an instagram account of her adventures ‘Town Hall Tara’. She became and continues to be the mascot for the Dog and Cat Foodbank Donation centre and started to get quite a following through people bringing dog food for their ‘Furry Neighbours in Need’. Our team looked into the toys used as mascots by major charities and a ‘Tiny Tara’ prototype was ordered, with a Tudor Rose on its collar.

“We decided to make her the official mascot for our next period of fundraising, which includes essential repairs to the roof and stone balustrades on the front of the building.”

Tara will make her stage performance in Legally Blonde from November 9 to 13.

The show centres around the story of Elle Woods, played by Katie Millington, who, after being dumped by boyfriend Warner (Alan Rowe) follows him to Harvard Law School.

Here she meets Paulette Bonafonte (Natasha Cartwright) a beautician, and potential new love interest Emmett Forrest (Ben Foulds).

The production, based on the 2001 hit film features two dog characters, Elle’s chihuahua Bruiser – played by local pet Poppy, whose owner Kim Waldron is in the cast, and Paulette’s bulldog or bull terrier, Rufus.

It is the 60th year of Tudor Musical Comedy Society, which was founded in 1961 in Sutton Coldfield by a group of friends Roy Gaunt, Betty Gaunt and Doreen Marlow.

“Tara is due to start rehearsals soon for ‘Legally Blonde’ and she’s so used to being in the theatre that we know she’ll be a natural!” added Julie.

Tickets for Legally Blonde are selling fast. Call 07842 214 631 for details.

Meanwhile, the toy, which is £10, can be purchased at the Box Office, or at any show performance.