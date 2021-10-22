Sutton Coldfield mourns athletics club founder

Ernie Eames. Picture: Marc Kirsten

Ernie Eames passed away on Thursday, October 14, at the age of 89 years.

He was surrounded by his caring wife Val and family.

Speaking on behalf of the club, spokesman Phil Pollock said Ernie would be greatly missed.

He added: "A very dark cloud hangs over the headquarters of RSCAC and Wyndley Track following Ernie's passing."

Earlier this year Ernie and Val had celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary.

In July, Ernie was appointed President of RSCAC in recognition of his services to the Club.

A tribute on Royal Sutton Coldfield AC's website reads: "Athletics was in his blood and whilst in the RAF he started competing some 70 years ago.

"Ernie joined Sparkhill Harriers, but after a number of years he moved to Sutton.

"When a shale track was laid for the first time on the current track’s location in the early 1970s, a meeting was called shortly afterwards by local councillors to explore setting up an athletics club for the town.

"And so formed RSCAC, with founding members, Marjory Carpenter, Tom Wyer, Doc Campbell, Conrad Philips and Ernie.

"Ernie helped create the club back in 1973 and was instrumental in growing it as one of our initial coaches, as well as in getting us an all-weather track in 1984 and the track we have at present in 2005, for all of which the club had to raise the necessary funding.

"As Ernie took on the role of Treasurer in 1994, the planning, fundraising and delivery work for the current track required a vast amount of work from him.

"This was nothing new for Ernie as a lot of the work required at the club would fall to Ernie to complete himself, whether it was a requirement to strengthen the wood on the timekeepers’ stand or to act as Team Manager.

"The club has been a never-ending job for Ernie, who would sometimes spend a vast majority of the day working at the track.

"It became a second home to him and he would always ensure that all bills were paid in time and the good reputation of the club spread far and wide across the nation.

"He always wanted the club to have a good and friendly aspect to it and this he achieved quickly. Still the club maintains this reputation.