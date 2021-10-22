Looking at the 'memory tree', showing people who have passed away during the lockdown period, is community development worker Debbie Tye,

Work produced by people in Sutton, Erdington and Kingstanding is being used for an Isolation Exhibition at St Martins Church, Witton Lodge Road, Perry Common.

The work was developed as part of activities created for the lonely, isolated and bereaved.

Community Development Worker Debbie Tye said: "Many people who come are on their own and may have lost their partners.

"Lockdown hit and those who were already isolated and lonely, felt even more so.

"So I put together packs for them, giving them something to do. There would be a newsletter, craft activities, puzzles, quizzes, sweets and gifts."

Work by Cindy Harrison. Pictures: David Hamilton

"We wanted to make sure they didn't feel like they had been left alone and to remind them we hadn't forgotten them.

"I said at the time, anything made in lockdown, they should keep.

"I thought lockdown would be for a couple of weeks but some 18 months later, here we were!

"I asked people to bring in what they had created and I was just in awe of what people had done.

"There were photographs of places they walked, crocheting, paintings. It was far better than I ever thought it would be."

Debbie, who is also church warden at St Michaels in Boldmere, is now looking to expand the idea there.

The exhibition at St Martins is open on Tuesdays from 10am-1pm.

Debbie added: "They have done something really amazing - it really is brilliant