Family of boy killed at SnowDome launch fundraiser to help campaign for new law

Louis Watkiss from Sutton Coldfield

Louis Watkiss, from Sutton Coldfield, died at the SnowDome in Tamworth on September 24 after an incident on the ski slope.

His family have now launched a GoFundMe page as they look to continue the investigation surrounding the circumstances of his death.

In a statement on his page, the Watkiss family said: "Louis never had a chance to fight for his life. He did not die on his terms.

"Our son, Louis, died as a young boy. He achieved his goal of making us proud and his dream of being proud of himself.

"Our lives will never be the same.

Louis also played saxophone - having reached grade 5

"We want to thank all of the emergency services and SnowDome staff who tried incredibly hard to save our son's life

"We have decided to set up this GoFundMe page because Louis lost his life to a tragic incident that should never have occurred.

"We are asking for support to assist our family's present and future needs to continue the investigation surrounding the circumstances of his death.

"In the future, we want to campaign to change or lobby for new law that ensure our children are safe when taking part in snow activities."

Last month the SnowDome was served with a health and safety notice to put in place systems “to manage the risk of collision”.

In a statement, the Health & Safety Executive said it was continuing to work with Staffordshire Police on the investigation, saying it had “served a Prohibition Notice on Snowdome Limited, which prevents the use of the parts of the venue, until (the) HSE is satisfied that systems in place to manage the risk of collision are suitable to address any ongoing risk to the safety of visitors and employees”.

The centre reopened in mid-October.

Louis also supported Chelsea and England

The Watkiss statement adds: "We humbly ask that you can help in any way you can. Any help you can give is appreciated, whether financially or just sharing the story to bring justice for Louis and ensure that this cannot happen to another child.

"We are eternally grateful for the honour of knowing Louis and the pleasure of raising him. We love Louis very much. Our pride. Our joy. Our love. We miss him so much it hurts."