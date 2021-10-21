Brewhouse owner and Albion fan Colin Stephens with Chris Brunt

Aston Villa legend Tony Morley unveiled one device at Blackwood Butchers last week while former West Bromwich Albion favourite Chris Brunt was the guest of honour as another was unveiled at the Brewhouse.

The two businesses funded the defibrillators thanks to a charity football match with Scott Murcott, from Blackwood Butchers, saying: “We’re delighted to have been able to unveil the two defibrillators. We wanted to go for 24-hour access ones because that will be more beneficial to the community."

Villa legend Tony Morley with owner of Blackwood Butchers Scott Murcott

“You don’t always realise how frequently these are needed. They are vital and can save lives.

“Once all the fundraising money has been collected, we are looking to support a charity and, potentially, look at another defibrillator nearby.”