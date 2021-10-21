A glimpse of life in Sutton Coldfield during the 1970s

A former Sutton resident has shared a picture of the Gracechurch Centre from the past.

Pictures of the Gracechurch Centre on 31st October 1974.
Mike Dean, who now lives in Andover, got in touch with Chronicle Week to give readers a look at life while shopping in the town centre during the 1970s.

The image shows shoppers heading to Beatties and Mike said: “It is an image I took on November 9, 1974.

“I like the fact it illustrates the Sutton Park murals that featured above the shops. It was a drizzly day which is why most people are close to the shop fronts and underneath the concrete awnings."

“I was born in Sutton and my parents lived in New Oscott from 1947 onwards. As an ex-Bishop Vesey Grammar School pupil I used to come back through Sutton and my parents and I regularly visited Sutton for shopping and a coffee in the mornings.

“I used to play chess and was always fascinated by the ‘Chess’ offices on Sutton railway station so when the ‘bishop’ chess piece appeared in the Gracechurch Centre I had to take a picture. It was a great place to be and the one thing I regret is not taking many pictures of the Parade at that time.”

