Sutton Coldfield toddler group closes after 50 years

Sutton Coldfield Methodist Church used to home a toddlers group

Sutton Coldfield Methodist Church community centre in South Parade, started its Toddlers Club back in September 1970.

It came after an idea from a young mother in the church and grew to become a large group.

Spokesman Amanda Hume said: “It’s the end of an era. Many hundreds of children will have passed through our doors over these years.

“Some of the children who attended have gone on to be mothers themselves and have gone on to bring their own children here.

"So it is with great sadness it is closing due to the lack of helpers.”

Now the group want to help other centres or charities by offering their equipment.

“The group has acquired a vast array of toys, trikes, push alongside prams and toy bricks over the years,” Amanda said.

“There are also chairs, mats and easels. So if there’s another toddler group or a charity out there, we don’t want the toys to go to waste.

“They would be welcome to come and have a look – there’s all sorts of stuff that would be useful to another group which they would be welcome to have.”