The wall of the Sutton Coldfield Methodist Church Centre

The incident took place in the early hours of September 25, leaving the Sutton Coldfield Methodist Church Centre to count the cost.

Amanda Hume, a member of the Methodist church, said: “We have a bowling green alongside it, with a nice wall, full length.

"There’s a social club opposite and, in the early hours of the morning, staff working there saw someone reverse at speed and sent our wall over.

"They must have been going at a heck of a speed as they must have hit the kerb and flew through air.

“About 9m of the wall has been demolished and the driver then shot off. Staff at the social club were shocked at what they witnessed.

"They have studied the CCTV but because the driver was reversing, the headlights shine into the camera so you can’t read the number plate.

“The driver did not stop and so we have no way of finding out who did it and this will cost us several hundreds to rebuild.

"We are trying to look at CCTV because our insurance company will want a photograph of the incident.”

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a car hitting a wall in South Parade, Sutton Coldfield, at just before 12.45am on Saturday (September 25). It is understood the vehicle involved then drove off. No injuries were reported to us.