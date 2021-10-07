Mother pays tribute to son who died in Sutton Coldfield crash

Demari Thomas

Demari Thomas, 16, died after the motorbike he was riding was involved in a head-on collision in Monmouth Drive, Sutton Coldfield, just before 8pm on Monday, September 27.

He was treated at the scene first by a passing doctor who stopped to help and then by paramedics – but despite their best efforts Demari was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s understood that the motorbike he was riding was overtaking a black Audi when it collided with a Ford Fiesta, travelling in the opposite direction. The drivers of both the cars remained at the scene and have been spoken to by officers.

A statement released by Demari’s mother said: “In loving memory to my wonderful son. Of all the special gifts in life, however great or small, to have you as my son, was the greatest gift of all.

"A special time, a special face, a special son, I can't replace.

"With an aching heart, I whisper low, I miss you son and love you so.”

Sergeant Mark Crozier, from West Midlands Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "A teenager has sadly lost his life and our thoughts are with Demari's family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.

"We have spoken with witnesses and carried out CCTV and house-to-house enquiries as part of the investigation. If you have any information that could help and haven’t yet spoken to us, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log number 3456 of September 27. Alternatively, witnesses can email