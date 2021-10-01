Sutton Coldfield doctor set for world record attempt at London Marathon

Jane with Will

Jane Faulkner, a consultant anaesthetist at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth and Women’s hospitals, will attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon dressed as a 3D plant.

The mother-of-two will also be raising funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust – a charity that has provided support to her family since eldest son William, aged seven, was diagnosed with the condition.

Jane completed the 2019 marathon in three hours and 44 minutes but was inspired to “up the ante” this time around by targeting a place in the record books. Her record bid comes after two years of planning and a series of setbacks.

Not only was the 2020 marathon cancelled due to Covid-19, several of Jane’s initial costume ideas – a giant capsule and a medical instrument – were rejected by Guinness World Record adjudicators.

However, she eventually received the green light to run the 26.2 mile event as a giant 3D rose – a flower which is often used as a symbol of the cystic fibrosis community.

Jane said: “When I was running the 2019 marathon, all around me there seemed to be people trying for world records.

“So, high on the adrenaline of my first marathon, I thought I’d up the ante a bit!

“After the first two costumes were rejected, I thought about running as a bouquet of 65 roses which is a symbol of the CF community dating back to one of the original pioneers who raised awareness of the condition in the United States in the 1960s.

“Her sons had CF and, after overhearing her on the phone, they thought they had something called 65 Roses – so it stuck as an emblem.

"They said I couldn’t run as a bouquet of roses but I could enter as a single rose because there is an existing record for a 3D plant.”

To earn a place in the record books, Jane must complete the marathon in under five hours and 30 minutes.

Her 3D costume – which she created herself – was given a successful test outing in the Worcester Half Marathon earlier this month.

She said: “Up until the Worcester Half Marathon, I’d not actually run that much in the costume because I’m worried about it getting damaged.

“But I figured it’s probably better not knowing how I feel after 26 miles in it! The next few weeks are going to be about learning to pace myself as there are no pacers in this year’s marathon.”

Jane is running the marathon on Sunday, October 3, for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, who she says have provided invaluable support since William’s diagnosis.

She added: “Through all of Will’s life they have been a great source of support and information.

“The charity are huge champions both for raising awareness of CF but also pushing the government to actually pay for new therapies that are coming down the pipeline but are very expensive.

“They also give advice and information for transition periods in people’s lives, such as when they leave school or go to university.

“They are a wealth of information and really do drive for positive change.So, it is a charity that we are very invested in.”