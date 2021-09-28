Teenage motorcyclist killed in head-on crash is named as police appeal for witnesses

The junction of Monmouth Drive and Darnick Road, Sutton Coldfield. Photo: Google

Demari Thomas, 16, died after the collision on Monmouth Drive, Sutton Coldfield, shortly before 8pm, despite the best efforts of an off-duty doctor and paramedics to save him.

West Midlands Police said it's understood the teenager was overtaking a black Audi when he collided with a woman driving a Ford Fiesta in the opposite direction.

Officers are now trying to work out exactly what happened, and are asking for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.

PC Kate Hall, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "A teenager has sadly lost his life and our thoughts are with Demari's family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.

"We have spoken with witnesses and carried out house-to-house enquiries as we continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

"It happened on a busy road and we'd ask any witnesses or drivers with footage of the incident, or in the minutes leading up to it, to contact us." An off-duty doctor administered CPR before paramedics arrived and took over.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Ambulance crews and MERIT quickly took over treatment to administer advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead on scene a short time later."

The two women who were driving the cars involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

One was taken to Good Hope Hospital for further checks while the other was discharged at the scene. Both also spoke to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website, quoting log 3456 of 27 September.