The vandalised greenhouse

Community Group Active Citizens have used the site, at Hill Allotmenta, Dugdale Crescent, Sutton to produce food to be used by families who have been hit hard during the pandemic.

Facilities at the allotment have also been used for educational workshops, with pupils from Mere Green Primary among the visitors.

But, for a second time, all panes of glasses in the greenhouse have been smashed by callous vandals, leaving those who put so much work into the site despairing.

The group have now been forced to launch a fundraising drive to help finance repairs.

PCSO Gill Whittingham said: “There is disbelief that this has happened. We have worked so hard to get everything up and running and this has set us on the back foot again.

"It was so heartbreaking to see because our hardworking volunteers took the time to build, maintain and grow produce in the greenhouse to give out to people in need.

“This has resulted in us having to fundraise to replace the greenhouse and we are also moving plots to ensure this doesn’t happen again. We won’t let such actions stop us.”

The Active Citizens have, since forming four years ago, have done a huge amount to support those in need and work with local churches to deliver food.

They have also got members of the community involved in their allotment projects, helping some people who may have felt isolated.

“We have also had Mere Green Primary pupils come up and it’s been wonderful,” added PCSO Whittingham.

“They loved it, planting radishes and sunflowers/

“It was very educational for them and they soaked up the information like sponges.”