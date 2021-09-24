The turn left sign on the junction of Lower Queen Street and Holland Road

Police conducted a recent operation at the junction of Lower Queen Street and Holland Road and 18 motorists were given penalties after turning right.

The operation came to light at a joint Trinity and Roughley ward forum meeting on Thursday, September 16.

A statement read out by Lesley Bannister, Community Governance Manager for North Birmingham, on behalf of Sergeant Heather Jones, from Sutton Coldfield Police Station, said: "The last meeting saw complaints regarding the no right turn in Holland Road.

"We have run a police traffic operation on this junction and 18 motorists were issued with penalties, not warnings.

"We have another operation planned very soon and we are working alongside the road harm reduction team to tackle this matter."

It came after a resident, who asked not to be named, said the majority of motorists approaching the junction opt to make a right turn.

And he claimed drivers were putting lives at risk as a result with Holland House Infant School and Nursery just opposite.

He previously said: "Drivers turn right all the time, they just totally ignore the turn left sign.

"About one driver every two minutes on average takes a right turn and, for me, it is not only wrong but also a safety issue.

"If children are coming out of the school, cross the road and someone comes out of this street, there could be an accident.

"I am surprised there has not been a serious accident here and thank goodness there hasn't been," he added.

Sgt Jones had said: "I would absolutely encourage people to report matters, such as illegal turning, to the police.

"We know that low-level offences can sometimes go unreported but we need to ensure that we have as much information as possible.