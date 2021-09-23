Large area of Birmingham parkland destroyed in suspected arson attack

Arson is believed to have been the cause of a blaze which ripped through a large area of Sutton Park.

The impact of the blaze at Sutton Park
Fire crews were called to fight the fire in a large area of land close to Boldmere Gate yesterday (September 22).

Drone footage from West Midlands Fire Service highlighted the trail of destruction the fire left in its wake.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "At 2.46pm on Wednesday 22 September, West Midlands Fire Service were called to a fire at Sutton Park.

"Crews from Aston, Perry Barr and Sutton Coldfield fire stations found a large area of parkland alight and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, using what3words to identify the exact area in the park.

"We also used a drone to identify any hotspots in the area, allowing our firefighters to direct our resources appropriately to bring the fire under control as quickly as possible.

"The fire was extinguished by 5.30pm. The cause is believed to be arson."

Sutton Coldfield Police added: "Four Oaks NHT have supported Fire services in Sutton Park.

"A fire occurred that unfortunately appears to have been deliberate.

"Officers are doing patrols in the area and no people or wildlife were hurt."

