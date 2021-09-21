Madison and Daisy May-Price with Adam Peaty

Talented twins Madison and Daisy May-Price, who attend Highclare, attended an Adam Peaty Race Clinic at Repton School.

The pair, 12, had an amazing day as they were given the opportunity to work with the Olympic gold-medallist and his highly-skilled team.

The sisters, who are members of Boldmere Swimming Club, spent time honing their skills in the pool as well as building fundamental land training skills, all of which helped Peaty become the Olympic athlete he is today.

The girls also took part in a session with Peaty’s performance physiologist entering the ‘mind gym’ and sharpening up their mental skills to become a more focused and driven swimmer.

The girls’ mother Joanna said: “It was such an inspiring day for them and they were in awe of Adam.

"He showed that the opportunity is there if people put the hard work in.

"They have been glued to the Olympics and Paralympics over the summer, seeing Boldmere swimmers such as Ellie (Simmonds) and Tully (Kearney) as well.