Jane Howorth

Laying hens, saved from slaughter by the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT), need homes to go to once they leave the commercial farm.

And the Trust says residents could be a lifesaver to these hens by providing a home in which they can live out their final years in retirement.

Hens would be available from a venue in Sutton Coldfield on Sunday and anyone interested in opening their home to hens must register with the BHWT before the end of Thursday afternoon.

Kathryn Howard, PR Officer for the BHWT, said: “I recently went along to an adoption event and it’s truly one of the most heart-warming, life-affirming things I’ve ever been a part of. By adopting hens, you could also be a part of that.

“We don’t tend to think of chickens as pets, but once you invite these funny little creatures into your home, you’ll wonder why you didn’t do it sooner.

"They have great personalities, they can be affectionate, they’re fun to watch and, of course, they’ll lay you the freshest eggs you’ve ever had.

“If you have a bit of space in your garden, you could do something amazing by adopting some hens and literally save their lives.”

The BHWT doesn’t charge a fee for each hen but does ask for a donation to cover adoption costs and hen welfare campaigning work, such as veterinary and education programmes.

The BHWT was the UK’s first charity to save laying hens from slaughter and rehome them as family pets. Every year the charity saves more than 60,000 hens and has saved over 840,000 hens since it was established in 2005.

If you’re interested in adopting any of the hens coming to Sutton Coldfield on Sunday visit bhwt.org.uk to adopt them or call 01884 860084.