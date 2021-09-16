Roy Humpherson will be hugely missed by all at Royal Sutton AC

Roy Humpherson passed away after suffering a heart attack while taking his training group out in Sutton Park last month.

His funeral took place at Sutton Crematorium on Tuesday.

Sutton treasurer Phil Pollock said: “It was a dark day for Royal Sutton Coldfield Athletics Club and in particular for the older generation of our club members both past and present.

“He was a devoted family man and a devoted grandad.

"The club and, particularly his cross-country girls, his training squad, and his fellow cyclists will miss him a great deal.”

Roy joined the club back in 1987, competing in both Cross Country and Track and Field. After reaching 70, he became a permanent fixture in both the Masters and Veterans team, competing in a wide range of events from 200m up to 3000m.

Having reached 75, he claimed four club records in 100m, 200m, triple jump and shot putt.

He competed in the London marathon, back in 2009, achieving a time of 3.22.38hrs, at the age of 66.

Phil added: “He was a committed team manager for the ladies cross-country team, persuading members of his group to take part no matter about their level of keenness.

“Recently, his team of girls achieved promotion to Division 1 of the Birmingham and District, probably the highlight of his job as team manager.

"He would listen to all their moans and groans about how cold, wet, hilly and muddy it was going to be and yet still he was able to run around the course shouting encouraging words for his athletes.

“It was Roy who took on the responsibility of ensuring the girls were at the start line in good time, carrying all their valuables whilst they raced, and everything he did was much appreciated by his girls.