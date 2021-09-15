New 52-bed hotel plan for Sutton Coldfield

Quality House

A report has been prepared on behalf of applicant, Suburban Inns Limited, for the demolition of Quality House, at 47 High Street.

The plan will see the erection of a four-storey building comprising a 52 bed hotel and ground floor retail space, with associated access and parking at The Townhouse, in its place.

A report says: "It is considered that the proposals would meet the objectives for Sutton Coldfield town centre and would provide further accommodation to help support a successful local business, as well as providing accommodation which would bring additional visitors to the town centre and wider area.

"The proposals would replace the existing retail unit, and would result in a modest increase in retail floorspace on site which is appropriate given the site’s location within the town centre.

"Parking and servicing would be provided for the retail, and the hotel rooms would make use of the existing car park and the good public transport accessibility of the site."

Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council Leader Simon Ward said: "We continue to be really pleased we have people looking to invest in the town centre and the town more generally.

"As is the case with more recent applications, we have a masterplan which we need o ensure the developments are governed by.

"It's early days in receipt of this particular consultation document. The Town Council will work through it with our professional advisers as we have with recent applications.We look forward to working with Birmingham City Council on this and having our input."

It came as councillors have backed a report which says ambitious proposals for a new £25 million apartment, shops and leisure block would be “detrimental to the character and amenity” of Sutton town centre.

Bordeaux Estates have lodged ambitious proposals for the former Rosie’s nightclub site in Lower Parade. But Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council has voiced concerns over how the plans fit in with their masterplan for the town centre, which has been adopted as a supplementary planning document.

Councillor Clare Horrocks, committee chair, said: “It is fantastic to see such significant investment being put forward for the town centre which is rare in the economic climate, in comparison to other towns around the UK.

“It’s great to have an application but I think we will express the view, as a committee, that there’s still work to do to align that with what we have consulted residents on and what they want to see.

"The report will be forwarded to Birmingham City Council as representing the Town Council’s view.”

The councillors voted unanimously to back CEO Olive O’Sullivan’s report which concluded: “Moves set out in the adopted masterplan are to encourage high quality sustainable design and architecture.

“The proposals by reason of their scale and massing would have an overbearing impact which would be detrimental to the character and amenity of the town centre.”