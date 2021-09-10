How the building could look

Bordeaux Estates put forward ambitious proposals for a new £25 million apartment, shops and leisure block at the site of the former Rosie’s nightclub in Lower Parade earlier this summer.

But the town council voiced its concerns in a report produced by chief executive officer Olive O’Sullivan.

That report was strongly backed by councillors at a meeting of the Highways and Planning committee on Tuesday night.

It will mow be discussed by planners at Birmingham City Council.

Town council leader Councillor Simon Ward said: “We really welcome anyone who wants to invest in the town centre and be part of the regeneration and the facts things are moving is hugely positive. But the town council has put itself at the heart of trying to come up with a long-term solution.

“I urge anyone, including Bordeaux Estates, to work within the context and framework of the masterplan. We all want the town centre to be one that Royal Sutton Coldfield merits and deserves.

“It’s fantastic Bordeaux want to work in the centre. We just want them to work within the masterplan – and we hope they can do that. We are a statutory consultee but I hope the depth and level of comments we have put forward and the analysis shows how seriously we take this.

“All the pieces of the town centre jigsaw need to fit together appropriately so we have a town centre that is sustainable for 50 years.

No one says that will be easy because you have different land owners and interested, moving at different paces but that’s why you have a plan. I hope Birmingham City Council will adopt a pragmatic approach which asks Bordeaux what they can do in the context of the masterplan.”

The town council’s report says: “Moves set out in the adopted masterplan are to encourage high quality sustainable design and architecture.

“The proposals by reason of their scale and massing would have an overbearing impact which would be detrimental to the character and amenity of the town centre.”

Bordeaux Estates was founded by Jonathan Cox and Steve Cole.