Mr Blobby and unicorn outfits, now Boldmere's James is ready for his next Great North Run

James Dixon from Sutton Coldfield who is competing in the Great North run for MacMillan. he has run 36 out of 39 GNR, many in fancy dress.

James, who works at the newly-established Boldmere Bistro, will be participating in his 37th Great North Run out of 40 on September 12.

He’s raised more than £10,000 for charity over the years and will run for MacMillan Cancer Support this time.

“I have run for Macmillan previously, doing the New York marathon in 2002 and raised a few quid for them then,” said the 59-year-old.

“So 19 years on was a good time to come back to them and they were happy to give me a place. I have set a target of £500.

“I am looking forward to the run. I was born in Edinburgh but moved to the north east when I was young. I am a Mackem, a red and white Sunderland supporter, so it’s an event I’m passionate about.

“In my younger days, I could polish a half marathon off quickly and I’m not talking about the chocolate bar!

"It’s an event close to my heart and I will have a laugh along the way. I won’t put myself under pressure. I’ll get over that finish line.

“The support is always phenomenal and it can actually be quite emotional to do.

“It’s so nice to be involved and I will keep doing it until I can’t anymore. I’ll get slower and slower but I love it!”

James has run the half marathon in a number of fancy dress outfits over the years and intends donning a new outfit for this year’s attempt.

“I have run as a unicorn and I’m the fastest one that’s every run the Great North Run!” he said.

“And I ran once as Mr Blobby. I was even signing autographs!”because the kids thought I was the real Mr Blobby. I loved it.

“If I put smiles on faces as well, it makes it all worthwhile.

“I’ve raised money for the likes of The Stroke Association, Alzheimers, Lifeboats and Multiple Sclerosis and hopefully I can help raise some more this year.”