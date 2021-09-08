Mr Blobby and unicorn outfits, now Boldmere's James is ready for his next Great North Run

By Matthew PanterBirminghamSutton ColdfieldPublished:

He’s the fastest unicorn to ever take part in the Great North Run and he’s also competed dressed as Mr Blobby, now James Dixon is also set to take part in the famous event once again.

SUTTON COLDFIELD COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......23/08/2021 James Dixon from Sutton Coldfield who is competing in the Great North run for MacMillan. he has run 36 out of 39 GNR, many in fancy dress.Â .
SUTTON COLDFIELD COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......23/08/2021 James Dixon from Sutton Coldfield who is competing in the Great North run for MacMillan. he has run 36 out of 39 GNR, many in fancy dress.Â .

James, who works at the newly-established Boldmere Bistro, will be participating in his 37th Great North Run out of 40 on September 12.

He’s raised more than £10,000 for charity over the years and will run for MacMillan Cancer Support this time.

“I have run for Macmillan previously, doing the New York marathon in 2002 and raised a few quid for them then,” said the 59-year-old.

“So 19 years on was a good time to come back to them and they were happy to give me a place. I have set a target of £500.

“I am looking forward to the run. I was born in Edinburgh but moved to the north east when I was young. I am a Mackem, a red and white Sunderland supporter, so it’s an event I’m passionate about.

“In my younger days, I could polish a half marathon off quickly and I’m not talking about the chocolate bar!

"It’s an event close to my heart and I will have a laugh along the way. I won’t put myself under pressure. I’ll get over that finish line.

“The support is always phenomenal and it can actually be quite emotional to do.

“It’s so nice to be involved and I will keep doing it until I can’t anymore. I’ll get slower and slower but I love it!”

James has run the half marathon in a number of fancy dress outfits over the years and intends donning a new outfit for this year’s attempt.

“I have run as a unicorn and I’m the fastest one that’s every run the Great North Run!” he said.

“And I ran once as Mr Blobby. I was even signing autographs!”because the kids thought I was the real Mr Blobby. I loved it.

“If I put smiles on faces as well, it makes it all worthwhile.

“I’ve raised money for the likes of The Stroke Association, Alzheimers, Lifeboats and Multiple Sclerosis and hopefully I can help raise some more this year.”

To support James’ cause, visit his page at justgiving.com/fundraising/james-dixon40

Sutton Coldfield
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News