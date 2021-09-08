Andrew Mitchell MP with staff at Travis Perkins

The Mayor of Sutton Coldfield, Cllr Terry Wood officially opened the new Travis Perkins store following its relocation from Erdington to secure a bigger site.

The Royal Town’s Member of Parliament, Andrew Mitchell MP also met with Branch Manager Mark Burns.

The brand new 2.25 acre site includes a tools and plant hire section, up to 50 different types of bricks and an extensive landscaping display. Boasting extensive bricks, timber and blocks, it offers a fast and convenient one hour click and collect service and next day delivery for customers.

Customers can choose to shop online, in branch or by using the new Travis Perkins app.

The industry-first app has been designed in conjunction with customers to help them save time and work smarter by enabling them to check and order stock on the go at their personal trade prices in real time from their local branch.

Mr Burns said: "We’re really excited to be opening the doors.

"At 2.25 acres the site is huge and will serve as a one-stop shop for everyone’s building and construction needs.

"With demand for construction and building at an all-time high, the opening of our new branch couldn’t come at a better time.”

Mr Mitchell MP said: “It was great to see the investment being made by the company in our local area.

"It was interesting to meet the manager and staff and to understand more about the business and the opportunities it is providing through apprenticeships and kickstart as well as its efforts to attract a wider, diverse range of people into the building industry.”