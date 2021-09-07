Business backs Lichfield Cathedral to Tamworth Castle run

The team at Jordan Financial Management are sponsoring the Rotary Cathedral to Castle run, a ten-mile charity event from Lichfield to Tamworth.

Jordan Financial Management, Sutton’s longest-established independent financial advisers, is one of the sponsors behind this year’s Rotary Cathedral to Castle run, a challenging ten-mile multi terrain charity event from Lichfield to Tamworth.

The run, which takes place on Sunday, 26th September, follows a challenging route from Beacon Park in the shadow of Lichfield Cathedral – taking in both streets and countryside paths - to finish in the Castle Grounds in Tamworth town centre.

Managing Director Mike Jordan said: “We are really proud to be backing this brilliant event, which raises funds for lots of different charities in the region.

“This is an event that starts right in the heart of Lichfield and raises money for all kinds of local charities, including local food banks and St Giles Hospice, so we really wanted to help get it off the ground in such a challenging year.

“It has been an incredibly hard couple of years for fund-raising events like this, with so many being cancelled, so I take my hat off to the volunteers from Rotary who have put this together.

“The run was postponed last year because of the pandemic but has sold out this year – which reflects the incredible effort that has gone into making it happen and the determination of local runners to get involved.”

Covid has also had an impact on the Cathedral to Castle run, with the event’s organisers – the four Rotary clubs of Lichfield and Tamworth – setting up a staggered start for entrants.

For their £25 entry fee, runners get a race number and timing chip, a T-shirt, a Goodie bag on completion and medal.