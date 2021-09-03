Sutton Coldfield club's pride in Paralympic gold medallist Tully

Handout photo dated 26/08/2021 provided by ParalympicsGB/imagecomms of Great Britain's Tully Kearney poses with her gold medal after winning the women's 100m Freestyle S5 during day two of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Japan. Picture date: Thursday August 26, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story PARALYMPICS Swimming. Photo credit should read: Photo credit should read: imagecomms/ParalympicsGB/PA Wire. NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

And club chairman Keith Munday believes Tully – and fellow Boldmere Swimming club superstar Ellie Simmonds – can inspire a generation of young swimmers at the club.

Tully claimed a silver medal in the S5 200m freestyle in Tokyo before turning it into gold after surging to a new 100m world record.

Five years ago she had been told never to swim again as the seven-time world champion had her Rio 2016 dreams ruthlessly ripped away, being forced to withdraw owing to a significant progression of her generalised dystonia.

And just a few months ago a recurring shoulder injury looked to have ended her dreams of Paralympic selection, just as happened before Rio.

Her determination is something that Boldmere believe should inspire their young swimmers.

Keith said: “We are delighted for Tully and it’s wonderful to see that young people, like Tully and Ellie, can come through at this club.

“What is powerful about the story is that Tully was a gifted swimmer who wanted to go to the 2016 games and saw that dream shattered.

“She was determined she wanted to swim in the Paralympic Games and this performance just shows that no matter what is thrown at you, you can rise above it and shine.

“She is a wonderful example of never giving up on your dreams.

“She teaches us a lot about the nature of character, the motivation and perseverance – those are elements we can pick up on. How you deal with things and overcome problems.”

Keith also hailed the incredible impact that Paralympic great Ellie has made at the club.

Five-time gold medallist Ellie flew the flag for Great Britain at the opening ceremony and finished fifth in the 200m individual medley in Tokyo.

In the SB6 100m breaststroke, she agonisingly missed a podium place after finishing fourth with fellow British swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton – who admits she was inspired by Ellie’s efforts in London in 2012 – collecting gold in both races.

Keith said: “We taught Ellie to swim in 1999-2000.

“I was talking to the man who taught her to swim the other day, a gentleman by the name of John King.

“He’s immensely proud and it was one of the proudest moments of many of our lives when she claimed her first gold medals.