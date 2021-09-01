Sutton Coldfield theatre returns with story of Nell Gwynn

Ken Agnew as Charles Hart and Laura McLaurie as Nell Gwynn, in rehearsal. Picture: Emily White

The play, a bawdy, boisterous, colourful celebration of Nell Gwynn’s turbulent and exciting life, will be staged at the Highbury Theatre from September 14-18 and 21-25.

Nell begins her career selling oranges, becomes a popular actress and then the King’s mistress, making money and enemies and losing friends on the way.

Some lively songs add to the fun.

Director Ian Appleby said: “Nell Gwynn was originally going to be staged in the summer of 2020 but was hit by the pandemic.

" I was delighted when most of the cast wanted to be involved for the rescheduled production. Rehearsing during lockdown and under various restrictions has been challenging but the cast and I were delighted to be able to return to the theatre a few weeks ago. We are really looking forward to welcoming our audiences back.”

The cast includes the husband-and-wife team of Duncan (King Charles II) and Laura McLaurie as Nell Gwynn.

Performances start at 7.30pm.

Although national restrictions are now lifted and the theatre will be fully open, Wednesday performances will continue to have distanced seating as the theatre anticipate there will be some people who are keen to see the play but still be wary about attending theatres.